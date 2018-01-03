Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ (SCMP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
SCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SCMP) remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Tuesday. 3,754,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,900. The company has a market capitalization of $834.80, a PE ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.11. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.
In related news, insider Peter A. Kiener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,023 shares in the company, valued at $858,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCMP. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.
