Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ (SCMP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

SCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SCMP) remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Tuesday. 3,754,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,900. The company has a market capitalization of $834.80, a PE ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.11. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 60.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter A. Kiener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,023 shares in the company, valued at $858,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCMP. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

