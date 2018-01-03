Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (NYSE:TNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Terra Nitrogen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Terra Nitrogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terra Nitrogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terra Nitrogen by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terra Nitrogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Terra Nitrogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. ( TNH ) opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.12. Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Terra Nitrogen Profile

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers.

