Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,586 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 328,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 81,165 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 813,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 304,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,814,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 176,020 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 717,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $12,894.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

