Stifel Financial Corp Has $309,000 Holdings in Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barracuda Networks were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Barracuda Networks during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barracuda Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barracuda Networks by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barracuda Networks by 202.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 211,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Barracuda Networks by 1,035.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Barracuda Networks Inc has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,474.10, a P/E ratio of 161.29, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.28.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 197.30%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Barracuda Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Barracuda Networks Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens cut shares of Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Michael D. Perone sold 598,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $15,380,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 710,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,321. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

