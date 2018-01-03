Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE VMC) traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. 1,869,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,600. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $136.82. The firm has a market cap of $17,710.00, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.36). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10,666.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

