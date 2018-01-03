SQN Asset Finance Income Fund (SQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund (LON:SQN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund (LON SQN) opened at GBX 89.59 ($1.20) on Wednesday. SQN Asset Finance Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 88.03 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.58).

In related news, insider Paul Meader bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,089.85).

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

