Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Given a $67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONCE. SunTrust Banks set a $101.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $71.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ ONCE) traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 631,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,000. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $2,050.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.11). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 1,090.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Faga sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine A. High sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,333,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,085. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,986,000 after acquiring an additional 241,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,689,000 after acquiring an additional 213,520 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,519,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,286,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

