Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (BIS) Stock Price

News coverage about ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (NASDAQ:BIS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 43.7173542113925 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (BIS) traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,950. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

