Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BRT Apartments (BRT) Stock Price

Headlines about BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BRT Apartments earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.35480953885 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 66,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,750. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BRT Apartments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-brt-apartments-brt-stock-price.html.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on the ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties. These activities are primarily conducted through joint ventures in which the Trust has an equity interest in the entity owning the property. The Trust’s segments include Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Assets.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.