Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect LinkedIn (LNKD) Stock Price

News stories about LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LinkedIn earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 45.0567940112487 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's scoring:

LinkedIn (LNKD) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.96. 3,024,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,232. The stock has a market cap of $26,650.00, a P/E ratio of -158.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. LinkedIn has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48.

LinkedIn Company Profile

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

