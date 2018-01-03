Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IMS Health (IMS) Stock Price

Press coverage about IMS Health (NYSE:IMS) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IMS Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 42.7482475657508 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IMS Health (NYSE:IMS) traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. 4,031,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. IMS Health has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $10,330.00 and a PE ratio of 74.62.

About IMS Health

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

