Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Share Price

News stories about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9517008643181 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( MRNS ) opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $329.91, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 822,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $6,662,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

