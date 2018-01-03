Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Stock Price

News coverage about Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0420695157602 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN ) opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.99, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.07% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 5,730 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $62,113.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,269.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

