Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0717991956655 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ AOSL) opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $393.26, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $61,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

