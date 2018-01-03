News coverage about Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allied Motion Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.136477633914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ AMOT) opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.80, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMOT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-allied-motion-technologies-amot-stock-price.html.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

