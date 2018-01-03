Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (ZTR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.8180264420437 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE ZTR) opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc (the Fund), formerly The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income. It is invested in a balance of approximately 60% equity and 40% fixed income investments.

