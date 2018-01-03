Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ameren (AEE) Share Price

Press coverage about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.5685320286516 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of Ameren (AEE) traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14,090.00, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. Ameren has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $752,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,683.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

