Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Stock Price

News coverage about Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Codorus Valley Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3176707022076 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. The firm has a market cap of $244.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.16%.

In related news, COO A Dwight Utz sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $421,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services through its subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank). The Company operates through the community banking segment. PeoplesBank is a chartered bank that offers a range of business and consumer banking services.

