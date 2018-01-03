Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Price

News headlines about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6105867113851 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. 410,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,280. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.08. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $149,067.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-laboratory-corp-of-america-lh-stock-price.html.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.