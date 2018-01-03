Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rosetta Stone (RST) Stock Price

News headlines about Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Stone earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.373524390215 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE RST) opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.

