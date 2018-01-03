Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Weyco Group (WEYS) Share Price

News headlines about Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weyco Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 43.9927496927998 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Weyco Group (WEYS) opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.91, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weyco Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Weyco Group news, Director Cory L. Nettles sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy Anderson sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $70,367.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,794 shares of company stock worth $948,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

