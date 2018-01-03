Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Service Co. International (SCI) Share Price

News coverage about Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Service Co. International earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1881992196343 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International (SCI) traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 932,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,060.00, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $731.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.62 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, insider R L. Waltrip sold 84,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $3,209,334.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,022,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Service Co. International (SCI) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-service-co-international-sci-share-price.html.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.