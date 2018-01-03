Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lincoln National (LNC) Share Price

Media stories about Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5244837663489 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lincoln National (LNC) traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 1,370,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,000. The stock has a market cap of $16,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.19. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

