Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) SVP Steven K. Broadwater Sells 621 Shares

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) SVP Steven K. Broadwater sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $106,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $150.15 and a twelve month high of $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $109,874.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,788,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,667,000 after buying an additional 4,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 110.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,545,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,007,000 after buying an additional 811,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,628,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,204,000 after buying an additional 789,384 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,350,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,529,000 after purchasing an additional 719,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 118.1% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,318,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 714,159 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

