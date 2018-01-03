Sigma Designs (SIGM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.883614952858 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIGM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Lake Street Capital cut Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigma Designs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of Sigma Designs (SIGM) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.57, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Sigma Designs has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Sigma Designs had a negative net margin of 35.55% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Designs will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

