Sientra (SIEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Sientra ( SIEN ) traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 86,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,000. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -1.47. Sientra has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 169.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth $101,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Sientra by 260.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sientra by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

