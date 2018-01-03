Shotspotter (SSTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shotspotter earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8784418144416 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ SSTI) traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 86,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,350. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 and a PE ratio of -17.28. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Ralph A. Clark purchased 2,000 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 3,000 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.

