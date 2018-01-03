Shires Income plc (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income (SHRS) opened at GBX 293.45 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 and a PE ratio of 793.11. Shires Income has a one year low of GBX 219 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.93).

Shires Income PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income, together with growth of both income and capital from a portfolio substantially invested in the United Kingdom equities. The Company invests in the ordinary shares of the United Kingdom quoted companies, and in convertible and preference shares with above average yields.

