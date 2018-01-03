Semtech Co. (SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $81,340.00.

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ SMTC) opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,269.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.69 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial set a $49.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,376,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Semtech by 296.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372,861 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $11,770,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 310,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 309,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

