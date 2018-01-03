Semtech Co. (SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $81,340.00.
Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ SMTC) opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,269.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80.
SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial set a $49.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,376,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Semtech by 296.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372,861 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $11,770,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 310,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 309,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.
