Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News stories about Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Selecta Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4267213027078 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 159,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $219.12, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -7.16. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 57,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $533,933.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 461,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,705.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Cautreels acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $186,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,399.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 90,098 shares of company stock valued at $843,933 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

