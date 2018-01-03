Select Medical (SEM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Select Medical (NYSE SEM) opened at $18.05 on Friday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2,362.00, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Tarvin sold 18,500 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $350,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,634.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin F. Jackson sold 156,603 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $2,671,647.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,790,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,547,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,455 shares of company stock worth $5,403,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 51.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,578,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $20,751,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,929,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,423,000 after acquiring an additional 369,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 364,721 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

