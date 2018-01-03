Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1745494707123 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seadrill Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $275.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

