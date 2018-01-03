SciQuest (SQI) versus Attunity (ATTU) Critical Review

Attunity (NASDAQ: ATTU) and SciQuest (NASDAQ:SQI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Attunity alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Attunity and SciQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Attunity 0 0 4 0 3.00 SciQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Attunity presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.57%. Given Attunity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Attunity is more favorable than SciQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Attunity and SciQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attunity -8.99% -12.67% -6.82% SciQuest 3.93% 2.23% 1.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Attunity and SciQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attunity $54.49 million 2.55 -$10.69 million ($0.32) -21.56 SciQuest N/A N/A N/A $0.11 161.36

SciQuest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Attunity. Attunity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciQuest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Attunity has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciQuest has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Attunity shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of Attunity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Attunity beats SciQuest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam). Its software is used for projects, such as data warehousing, Hadoop, business intelligence (BI) and Big Data analytics, reporting, migration and modernization, data consolidation and distribution, and cloud initiatives. It offers a software as a service (SaaS)-based platform with a portfolio of services.

About SciQuest

SciQuest, Inc. is a United States-based public provider of spend management solutions. The Company’s offers a range of solutions, such as Spend Director, Spend Radar, Sourcing Director, Advanced Sourcing Optimizer, Total Contract Manager, Total Supplier Manager, Enterprise Reagent Manager, Accounts Payable Director, Supplier Network and Portfolio Savings Manager. Its Spend Director is an e-procurement software, which allows users’ to integrate and automate processes, suppliers, compliance and workflows. Its Portfolio Savings Manager is a cloud-based savings management software that integrates project forecasting, initiative approval workflows and real-time savings. Its chemical inventory management software, Enterprise Reagent Manager (ERM), allows scientific staff in the organization to find, source and track commercial and proprietary chemicals, reagents and lab supplies. Its Total Contract Manager is a Contract Lifecycle Management solution that offers real-time updates.

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.