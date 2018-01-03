Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Materion Corp (MTRN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Materion worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Materion Corp ( NYSE:MTRN ) opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.11, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Materion had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $294.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,061 shares in the company, valued at $647,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,470 shares of company stock worth $2,420,896. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

