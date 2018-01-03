Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.42) and last traded at GBX 980.50 ($13.11), with a volume of 191559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980.50 ($13.11).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,049 ($14.03) price objective on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Savills from GBX 910 ($12.17) to GBX 940 ($12.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.00 and a PE ratio of 1,885.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/savills-svs-sets-new-52-week-high-at-1004-00.html.

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.