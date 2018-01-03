Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($37.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($35.43) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,550 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($35.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($38.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,930 ($39.18) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,450 ($32.76) to GBX 2,675 ($35.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,584.74 ($34.56).

Royal Dutch Shell (LON RDSB) traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.46) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,534.50 ($33.89). The company had a trading volume of 3,470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($27.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,580.53 ($34.50). The company has a market capitalization of $236,170.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

