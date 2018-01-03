Royal Bank of Canada Lowers HD Supply (HDS) to Sector Perform

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

HDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HD Supply from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of HD Supply (HDS) opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. HD Supply has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7,432.70, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,562,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 60.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,426 shares during the period. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 36.4% during the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,216,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,526,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,026,000 after acquiring an additional 957,778 shares during the period.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

