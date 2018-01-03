Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins continues to be the foremost global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. A diversified portfolio, comprising commercial and government customers, cushions it from risks of reduced orders from either customer group. Moreover, United Technologies has recently agreed to take over Rockwell Collins, which comes as good news for the latter’s shareholders, who are set to enjoy more than 7% premium in terms of share price. shares outperformed the industry's rally over a last year. The company’s shares outperformed the industry's rally over a last year. However, the company derives a major portion of its revenues from overseas, which exposes it to the risk of currency fluctuations. Moreover it faces steep competition as well as has to bear heavy R&D expenses.”

COL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Rockwell Collins ( NYSE:COL ) traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,310.00, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. Rockwell Collins has a one year low of $88.80 and a one year high of $136.50.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 10.33%. Rockwell Collins’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert A. Sturgell sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $229,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tatum J. Buse sold 19,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $2,594,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,809.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,812 shares of company stock valued at $77,350,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 106.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 30.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 16,857.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

