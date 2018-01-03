Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ HBAN) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 13,410,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,300. The stock has a market cap of $15,890.00, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $199,844.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 43,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $603,655.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,919,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,990,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,872,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,620,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,390 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

