Robert W. Baird Reiterates Average Rating for VF (VFC)

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. 1,713,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,000. VF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29,360.00, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that VF will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aidan O’meara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $349,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,741,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 65,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $4,629,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,660 shares of company stock worth $18,035,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in VF by 1,249.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 930,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 861,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in VF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 966,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,039,000 after buying an additional 179,455 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth about $9,602,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VF by 196.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in VF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,000,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,617,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

