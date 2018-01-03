Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roadrunner Transportation Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.0813764579778 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE RRTS) opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRTS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions.

