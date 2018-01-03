Reviewing Cvent (CVT) & The Competition

Cvent (NYSE: CVT) is one of 112 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cvent to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cvent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cvent N/A N/A -63.16 Cvent Competitors $2.20 billion $401.02 million 436.13

Cvent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cvent. Cvent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Cvent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Cvent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cvent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cvent 0 0 0 0 N/A Cvent Competitors 300 2130 4518 91 2.63

As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Cvent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cvent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cvent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cvent -9.84% -12.55% -6.86% Cvent Competitors -46.52% -24.76% -7.36%

Summary

Cvent beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings. It offers over six product categories, on over two integrated clouds, the Event Cloud and the Hospitality Cloud. The Event Cloud includes approximately five product categories, such as event management software, enterprise solutions software, mobile event applications, pre- and post-event feedback management software, and onsite event solutions. The Hospitality Cloud includes over three product categories, including group marketing solutions, group demand management, and group business intelligence for hotels and venues.

