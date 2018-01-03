Reviewing Bona Film Group (BONA) & Its Competitors

Bona Film Group (NASDAQ: BONA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bona Film Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bona Film Group alerts:

51.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bona Film Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bona Film Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bona Film Group Competitors 115 492 1137 25 2.61

As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Bona Film Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bona Film Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bona Film Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bona Film Group N/A N/A 1,363.00 Bona Film Group Competitors $9.52 billion $1.09 billion 988.21

Bona Film Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bona Film Group. Bona Film Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bona Film Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bona Film Group 0.75% 1.33% 0.34% Bona Film Group Competitors 0.61% 7.36% 1.84%

Summary

Bona Film Group rivals beat Bona Film Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Bona Film Group

Bona Film Group Limited is a vertically integrated film company. The Company operates in multiple stages of the film industry value chain, including film distribution, film investment and production, talent agency services and movie theater operations. As of December 31, 2014, the Company distributed or invested in 202 films (including 55 films internationally). The Company distributes films through virtually all of the theater circuits in China. The Company has also expanded into non-theatrical distribution channels, including home video products, digital distribution and television. In addition to its film production and distribution operations, the Company owned and operated 25 movie theaters in commercial districts and residential areas in 15 cities in China as of December 31, 2014. The Company’s operational segments include film distribution, film investment and production, talent agency and movie theater.

Receive News & Ratings for Bona Film Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bona Film Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.