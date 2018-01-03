Reviewing Bona Film Group (BONA) and Its Competitors

Bona Film Group (NASDAQ: BONA) is one of 26 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bona Film Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bona Film Group alerts:

This table compares Bona Film Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bona Film Group N/A N/A 1,363.00 Bona Film Group Competitors $9.52 billion $1.09 billion 1,023.24

Bona Film Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bona Film Group. Bona Film Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bona Film Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bona Film Group 0.75% 1.33% 0.34% Bona Film Group Competitors 1.37% 8.84% 2.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bona Film Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bona Film Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bona Film Group Competitors 116 514 1266 25 2.62

As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Bona Film Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bona Film Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bona Film Group peers beat Bona Film Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Bona Film Group Company Profile

Bona Film Group Limited is a vertically integrated film company. The Company operates in multiple stages of the film industry value chain, including film distribution, film investment and production, talent agency services and movie theater operations. As of December 31, 2014, the Company distributed or invested in 202 films (including 55 films internationally). The Company distributes films through virtually all of the theater circuits in China. The Company has also expanded into non-theatrical distribution channels, including home video products, digital distribution and television. In addition to its film production and distribution operations, the Company owned and operated 25 movie theaters in commercial districts and residential areas in 15 cities in China as of December 31, 2014. The Company’s operational segments include film distribution, film investment and production, talent agency and movie theater.

Receive News & Ratings for Bona Film Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bona Film Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.