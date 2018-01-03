Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Restoration Robotics earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7585152184494 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Restoration Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 51,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. Restoration Robotics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

Restoration Robotics, Inc is a medical device company. The Company designs and develops the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System, a physician-assisted system to harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using algorithms. It offers machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as develops interfaces to manage these technologies.

