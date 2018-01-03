Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 3rd (ASUR, AT1, BKI, CARA, CLGX, CS, DRE, ELLI, FLKS, GLJ)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Dougherty & Co. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Get Asure Software Inc alerts:

AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.00 ($8.33) price target by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of. Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX). They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI). Compass Point issued a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Grenke (SWX:GLJ) was given a €92.00 ($109.52) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grenke (SWX:GLJ) was given a €85.00 ($101.19) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “At the end of December, HMNY raised $60 million via an equity offering at $6.50 per share, which also includes one warrant.””

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was given a $172.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Main First Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,500 ($60.17) target price on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Mast Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SVRA). Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $22.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Consumer Edge issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.