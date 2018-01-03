Regis Co. (RGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.25% of Regis worth $54,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Regis by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regis by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Regis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Regis in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Regis Co. ( NYSE:RGS ) opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.50, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. The Company operates through two segments: North American Value and North American Premium. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s North American Value salon operations consisted of 5,784 Company-owned salons and 2,496 franchised salons operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

