Regions Financial (RF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE RF) traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 8,320,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,680,000. The stock has a market cap of $20,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. D. D. S. Maupin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,400 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 509,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Regions Financial (RF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/regions-financial-rf-price-target-raised-to-19-00-at-barclays.html.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.