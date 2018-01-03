QuinStreet (QNST) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QuinStreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6682166786582 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.09, a P/E ratio of -53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John G. Mcdonald sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $145,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,748.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,449.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,178 shares of company stock worth $2,140,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc is an online performance marketing company. The Company provides vertically oriented customer acquisition programs for its clients. The Company operating segments include Direct Marketing Services (DMS) business. Its DMS business derives its net revenue from fees earned through the delivery of qualified leads, clicks, calls or customers, and display advertisements, or impressions.

