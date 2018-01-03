JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Quanterix (QTRX) traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 255,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,400. The stock has a market cap of $382.82 and a PE ratio of -12.61. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,000 in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/quanterix-qtrx-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Quanterix Corporation is a United States-based company, which is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company offers single molecule array (Simoa) platform, whcich uses single molecule measurements to access proteins. Simoa focuses on research and clinical testing applications. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.